Development permits sought for pair of Rutland apartments

Photo: Contributed Dougall Road

Developers of two Rutland area rental apartments are looking to advance their projects closer to construction.

Edmonton-based PK Developments is seeking a development permit for its five-and-a-half storey apartment on Dougall Road.

In its rationale statement accompanying the application, the developer refers to the project as an "amenity-rich rental apartment comprised of 105 units located within the Rutland Urban Centre.

"The development introduces needed rental accommodation into the market and helps advance the city's goal to transform the area into a vibrant hub of activity with greater concentration of housing."

The development includes a mix of one and three bedroom units along with a full-service gym, lounge and rooftop terrace.

Parking for 97 residential and 15 visitor vehicles is proposed as well as 85 long-term bicycle parking spots.

A second development permit and rezoning application has also been submitted for an apartment project at Barber Road and Highway 33.

A Calgary-based developer is looking to amend the zoning to the rental only sub zone while at the same time seeking a development permit for the project apartment complex.

City council did advance a text amendment in May allowing the project to go ahead without commercial attached to the portion of the building fronting onto the highway.

At that time planning staff indicated the developer had indicated a desire to apply for the rental only sub zone.

The application submitted to the planning department this week show plans for a six-storey wood frame apartment building encompassing three consolidated lots.

The apartment would include 144 rental units, broken down into 20 studio, 71 one-bedroom, 48 two-bedroom and five three-bedroom suites.

Parking would be made available for 139 vehicles with an additional 20 visitors stalls. It would also include 110 long-term bicycle spaces.

Rooftop amenities are also planned.

Both applications will be circulated internally within city hall before being considered by council.