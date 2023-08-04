Paving planned for Kelowna's Dehart Road next week

Photo: Pixabay

The City of Kelowna wants the public to know of an upcoming road closure that will be taking place on Dehart Road next week.

Starting August 8, Dehart Rd. between Gordon Drive and Swamp Rd. will be re-paved overnight, with the project expected to take until August 17.

Motorists can expect delays and are advised to allow for extra travel time and to take alternate routes where possible.

Aug. 8, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.: Road closed, local traffic and emergency vehicles only.

Aug. 10, Aug. 14, and Aug. 15, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Single lane alternating traffic.

Aug. 16 and Aug. 17, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.: Road closed, local traffic and emergency vehicles only.

The annual pavement management program this year involves resurfacing approximately 20 km over 14 road segments and intersections to ensure longevity of our roads.

The treatments are applied over the entire service life of the pavement and include activities such as crack sealing, pothole repair and micro-surfacing.