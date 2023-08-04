Bridge on KLO Road to close for two hours starting at 2 p.m.

Photo: Google Maps

The bridge on KLO Road near Spiers Road in East Kelowna will fully close for two hours starting at 2 p.m. today.

The city says the closure is needed to complete repairs so that the bridge can resume two-way traffic flow.

“The bridge was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic Thursday afternoon after a vehicle impact caused significant damage to the barrier assembly,” said the city in a brief statement.

“Drivers are asked to be aware of the reduced traffic flow for the foreseeable future and to follow the direction of signs and crews working in the area. Crews working on site appreciate the patience of drivers and others in the area.”

Send your pictures and video to [email protected]