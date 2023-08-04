Metro Kelowna's unemployment rate hits historic low

Photo: The Canadian Press

Kelowna's unemployment rate has never been as low as it was in July, and it continues to have the lowest mark in the country.

Statistics Canada released its monthly Labour Force Survey on Friday, and Metro Kelowna’s mark of 2.8% in July is the lowest among the country’s 37 metropolitan areas. It is also the lowest mark since Statistics Canada began keeping records for the city in 2006.

It marked the eighth consecutive month Kelowna’s unemployment rate has dropped. It was 4.9% in November but has fallen every month since. It hit 2.9% in June, marking the first time it had ever dipped below 3%.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in the Thompson Okanagan region last month was 5%, which was unchanged from June.

Kelowna’s unemployment rate is bucking the national trend, as the national labour market is softening. The unemployment rate increased for a third consecutive month, offering some evidence the economy is finally slowing down.

Employment fell nationally by 6,400 jobs, and the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.5% as the economy struggles to create enough jobs to match the pace of population growth.

Statistics Canada reported job losses last month were led by the construction industry, while the greatest job gains were made in health care and social assistance.

May served as a turning point in the labour market; the unemployment rate rose for the first time in nine months. Prior to that, the unemployment rate was hovering at 5%, just above the all-time low of 4.9% reached last summer.

As Canada’s population continues to grow rapidly, rising unemployment signals the economy isn’t creating enough jobs to absorb a larger workforce.

“We’ve seen a consistent increase in the number of people without a job in Canada, but people that are still in the labour force," TD director of economics James Orlando said.

Job vacancies have also declined in the country, offering another sign that the labour market is loosening. Orlando said high population growth is helping the economy stay afloat as newcomers add to demand. So instead of high interest rates leading to outright job losses, Orlando said the unemployment rate is rising.

"When people come to Canada, even if they don’t get a job right away, they’re consumers, right? They’re looking for housing. They need to buy food. They need to buy clothes. And so they’re buying stuff within the economy. And that is a demand shock,” Orlando said. “It's putting a floor under the economy at a time when most people would have thought it would be contracting."

The Canadian economy has outperformed expectations this year, pushing the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates again in both June and July.

By raising the cost of borrowing for consumers and businesses, the central bank is hoping the economy will slow enough to bring inflation back to its 2% target.

With the central bank's key interest rate now sitting at 5%— the highest it’s been since 2001—all eyes are on what it chooses to do in September.

Orlando says the economic outlooks suggests the Bank of Canada doesn’t need to raise interest rates again next month.

TD’s updated forecasts suggest the economy will continue to slow, pushing up the unemployment rate to 6.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

— with files from The Canadian Press