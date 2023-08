Photo: Contributed

A person died in a crash Thursday night on Springfield Road.

The collision sometime after 8 p.m. resulted in the closure of Springfield Road at Quigley Road well into the evening.

Details of the incident are limited at this point, but the crash scattered debris across the roadway.

RCMP confirmed Friday morning that a person died and said they are working to release more information.

This story will be updated when more is known.