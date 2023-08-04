Man dies in crash on Kelowna's Springfield Road

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 11:10 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP say they were called to a single-vehicle crash on Springfield Road at Quigley Road at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Paramedics and firefighters also responded to the collision as the vehicle involved caught on fire.

The male driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital. The file has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service, who are conducting an investigation.

“The Kelowna RCMP have no further comment on this collision,” police said.

ORIGINAL 9 a.m.

A person died in a crash Thursday night on Springfield Road.

The collision sometime after 8 p.m. resulted in the closure of Springfield Road at Quigley Road well into the evening.

Details of the incident are limited at this point, but the crash scattered debris across the roadway.

RCMP confirmed Friday morning that a person died and said they are working to release more information.

This story will be updated when more is known.