Another drone spotted flying too close to Kelowna's airport

Photo: RCMP

Police say they are investigating another report of a drone flying too close to the Kelowna airport.

RCMP received a report Thursday that a drone was flying within the 5.6 kilometre no-fly zone around the airport.

That came after another incident on July 27, when a private plane narrowly missed a drone flying at 4,000 feet north of Wood Lake and in the flight path of YLW.

RCMP say the incidents serve as a reminder about the dangers drones pose to commercial and non-commercial aircraft.

“Flying a drone in the vicinity of an airport not only poses a significant safety risk to the passengers and crew members on board all incoming and outgoing flights, but also to the members of the general public below,” said Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

“We also encourage you to call the police immediately if you notice suspicious activity or witness the dangerous operation of a drone towards persons, properties, other aircraft, or within 5.6 kms of any airport.”