Kelowna firefighters stop vehicle blaze that spread into forest

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Fire Department doused a vehicle fire on the Gillard Forest Service Road Thursday evening.

The fire put up a plume of black smoke over the Crawford Heights neighbourhood sometime after 6 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says while they were in the process of responding to the fire with a five-person crew and helicopter, the Kelowna Fire Department got there first and contained the blaze, despite it being outside of their jurisdiction.

The blaze started to spread to the surrounding forest but ended up being stopped.

Municipal crews are still at the scene mopping up the ground fire, which is under control.

A BC Wildfire crew is also on the way from West Kelowna to relieve municipal crews.