Bridge on KLO Road damaged, down to one lane

Photo: Google Maps

The City of Kelowna says the bridge on KLO Road near Spiers Road was damaged in a crash Thursday afternoon and is down to single-lane alternating traffic.

“Drivers are asked to be aware of the reduced traffic flow for the foreseeable future while the city considers repairs to the bridge,” the city said in a brief statement.

“This is expected to affect commutes Friday morning, so residents are urged to consider alternative routes where possible, or factor in delays to their commute along KLO Road.”

More information will be shared as it becomes available, said the city.

