Drought conditions worsen across Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: BC River Forecast Centre Red shows areas of level 4 drought, dark red indicates level 5 drought.

B.C.’s summer drought is worsening, according to new data from the BC River Forecast Centre.

The agency has upgraded the Okanagan, Nicola and Lower Thompson to a level 4 drought, joining the Coldwater and Similkameen river basins in that classification.

The North and South Thompson and Salmon River basins are all now at a level 5 drought — the highest the provincial scale goes.

A level 4 drought means adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are likely, while a level 5 drought means those impacts are certain. Regulatory action is likely with a level 5 drought.

Within the region, the Vaseux, Shuttleworth, Shingle, Bessette creeks and Barriere and Salmon River watersheds are experiencing conditions that bring with them “high likelihood of significant irreversible harm to the aquatic ecosystem.”

Online, the provincial government says B.C. is experiencing “severe” drought levels and “unprecedented conditions around the province.”

The drought has already started to impact agriculture. Hay yields in some parts of B.C. are down 50%, leading to a province-wide shortage.

Beef and dairy farmers in Northern B.C. are being forced to sell off livestock because they can’t feed their animals. In response, the province is funding a new access to feed program in partnership with the BC Cattlemen’s Association.

At the mouth of the Fraser River, farmers are getting worried about saltwater entering their irrigation intakes.