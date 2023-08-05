Summer tourism slower than hoped in Thompson-Okanagan

Cindy White

Tourism operators in the Thompson Okanagan that made it through the pandemic, fires and floods are now facing another major challenge — inflation.

“It’s a little bit softer. I think most businesses would say it’s a little bit softer,” says Ellen Walker-Matthews, CEO of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, about the summer so far.

She says people are still coming to the region, but they’re spending less. “We’ve had some surveys done. People are concerned. The interest rates climbing have definitely been affecting people and making people worried about their money.”

Those surveys show that people are cutting back at wineries and restaurants, often choosing to buy a couple of bottles of wine instead of a case, or eating out just once or twice during their visit instead of three or four times. They are also booking shorter holidays.

“So they’re coming but they may not be staying for seven days but rather just for five. But they’re still here and they’re still having a great time and it’s a beautiful summer,” says Walker-Matthews.

Tourism Kelowna has noticed fewer boats on the lake and smaller crowds along the waterfront.

“We’re also getting a feel that there aren’t as many coming from the Vancouver area in B.C., but perhaps the smaller towns in and around the Lower Mainland. We’re seeing a lot of that visitor come through, which is a slight shift for us,” noted Lisanne Ballantyne, CEO of Tourism Kelowna.

Albertans, which make up anywhere from 10-14% of summer visitors, are still coming, but she wonders if they are spending the same amount of time and money as in previous years.

The visitor centre is a great place to stop by for ideas to fit even the tightest budgets.

“You can learn how to get the free cultural tours, how to perhaps go to an orchard and learn more about what it takes in the agriculture world here,” says Ballantyne. “You’re able to access the beaches, for getting into the lake water free of charge.

“So there are so many different things you can do even with a small investment, like renting a bike and renting a kayak, as opposed to bringing your own boat all the way down.”

Both Ballantyne and Walker-Matthews are hopeful that the weather cooperates and fall tourism numbers rebound.