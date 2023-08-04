Process to approve loan for new Parkinson Rec Centre and other facilities underway

Photo: City of Kelowna Parkinson Rec Centre

Speak now, or forever hold your peace.

That about sums up the next six weeks for Kelowna residents unsure of how they feel about a borrowing initiative the city is proposing for construction of the new Parkinson Rec Centre , two activity centres and redevelopment of the Rutland sports fields.

The amount to be borrowed, $241 million of the total price tag of $287.5 million.

The city initiated the Alternative Approval Process under which those who support the project need to do nothing, however registered voters who oppose the initiative are required to fill out an Elector Response Form and return it to city hall.

The AAP officially opened Wednesday.

Forms are available on the city website but you have to hunt for it under Our Community-Planning and Projects-Growing Active Communities. Hard copies are also available at the Parkinson Rec Centre.

They must be completed and returned to city hall by 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

Only residents eligible to vote are able to fill out a form.

In order to halt the initiative 10 per cent of the approximately 121,600 eligible voters would have to oppose the bylaw.

If 10 per cent of voters voice their opposition through the AAP process the bylaw would be nixed, at least temporarily.

The city would have to scrap the project altogether or go to a citywide referendum.

The city will hold a series of three public information session over the next five weeks to explain the borrowing process, including: