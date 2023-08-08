New home in Kelowna heritage neighbourhood rattles neighbours

Rob Gibson

A battle between old and new Kelowna is well underway on Lake Avenue.

Randall Wilson and Dianne MacFarland, who are spearheading a group of neighborhood residents, are upset with the home being built next to their own at 273 Lake Avenue.

The City of Kelowna has designated the neighborhood a heritage conservation area, meaning special considerations are taken to preserve its look and character.

Wilson says he got off on the wrong foot with his new neighbours when he asked the construction workers to shift their start time back from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. but was declined.

“So at seven o'clock the noise starts and that was the main thing that got to me. It wouldn't have got this far I suppose if he would have just,” Wilson said.

Wilson, MacFarland and other residents say they are upset by the size of the home going in next door, amongst smaller, older homes.

"I have lots of concerns. This is a heritage conservation area. And they haven't followed the guidelines, many of the guidelines (are) laid out clearly," said Wilson.

"A lot of these neighbours have had to stick to the rules of the neighbourhood heritage guidelines quite meticulously and they've done it because they've had to if they want to live here,” said MacFarland.

“And then they see someone come in that violates all what they had to do to maintain the area and they look at their house and they say this doesn't fit in. How did they get approved?”

Wilson has placed signs on his lawns with messages like “Do you like what you see. How insensitive can people be?” and “I lost my morning sunshine.”

The Lake Avenue protesters say they have put pressure on the city in the usual way: letters, phone calls, and a binder full of handwritten notes from people opposed to the new home. They've even spoken directly to Mayor Tom Dyas but so far, the protest has fallen on deaf ears.

"That tells me that they're ignoring the fact that we are still here. And we're going to pursue any situation like this," says Dwight Carroll, who owns his own building inspection company and has lived in the neighbourhood since 1978.

The developer is also the homeowner. He and his wife, both originally from Calgary, were on the property when Castanet visited but declined to go on the record, other than to say the situation is overblown, and they intend for this to be their forever home.

The City of Kelowna says the development plan for the new home went through the usual scrutiny and was also reviewed by a heritage professional registered in British Columbia. It was deemed compliant with current zoning.

"The home complies with many of the guidelines for new construction in the City’s Abbott Street Heritage Conservation area. Strict adherence to the guidelines is not required to receive approval. It is not fair/realistic to expect strict compliance with every guideline," says City of Kelowna spokesperson Tom Wilson.

"Contrary to requests, the city does not have the authority or legal ability to require a portion of the building to be removed or substantially altered," added Wilson.

The protesters say they hear what the city is saying, but simply do not agree, and they intend to keep pushing to preserve the heritage of the area.

"They can develop everywhere else if that's what they want to do but why can't they leave this little piece of Kelowna the way it is," says Randall