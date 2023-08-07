$23,600 raised for charity during private concert at Lake Country winery

Photo: Samantha Day, Samantha Day Photography

Ex Nihilo Vineyards and singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk raised $23,600 for a humanitarian organization through a pair of private fundraisers last month.

The concert events July 28 and 29 at the Lake Country winery raised money for War Child Canada.

War Child Canada has been empowering children and their families to overcome the impact of war and violence for more than 20 years by giving children access to eduction and other tools to escape poverty.

Kreviazuk is a platinum-selling, Grammy and three-time Juno Award-winning artist.

“My heart is so full and so grateful for the funds raised for War Child’s programs,” she said.

“My gratitude extends to the donors, owners, and team for including the forgotten in their abundance and successes," she added.