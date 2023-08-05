Amateur nature photographers encouraged to take part in Big Backyard BioBlitz

Photo: Jodi Forster The Yellow-breasted Chat is one of the rare birds people are being asked to snap photos of as part of the Nature Conservancy of Canada's Big Backyard BioBlitz.

Have you seen a yellow-breasted chat or Lewis’s woodpecker in your back yard lately? The Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking you to snap a photo and send it in.

The rare birds are just two examples of the plant and animal species in the B.C. Southern Interior that the NCC wants to track.

This August long weekend marks the NCC’s fourth annual Big Backyard BioBlitz. It’s encouraging people to get outside and take pictures of the flora and fauna around them and submit their observations to iNaturalist, a crowd-sourced community science species inventory app.

“This is a great way to be a part of something big," said said Megan Quinn, Coordinator, Conservation Biology, Nature Conservancy of Canada.

"You can participate while sitting on your deck, strolling through your neighbourhood, while out paddling or on a weekend hike. By documenting the wild species that you see, including plants, birds, insects, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, lichen and fungi, you’re contributing to the protection of nature by helping conservation experts take stock of local biodiversity, track rare species and tackle invasive ones."

Last year, nearly 4,600 observations were made by B.C. residents. Nationwide, 9,100 participants logged over 53,000 wildlife and plant observations. More than 5,300 different species were documented, the most frequent being the endangered monarch butterfly.

It’s not just the rare native species people in the Thompson-Okanagan are being asked to document. They should also keep an eye out for invasive species like baby’s breath, Scotch thistle, tansy ragwort and Canada Thistle.

Register for the NCC BioBlitz here. Once registered, you should receive a step-by-step guide on how to participate, along with photography tips and information about species identification. For a chance to win an NCC prize pack, participants can also share their observations on social media using #NCCBioBlitz.