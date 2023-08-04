App-based gig work popular as costs rise, but does it pay off?

Photo: Pixabay

More Canadians are finding themselves on the brink of bankruptcy, and some are turning to the gig and app-based economy to try to keep their heads above water.

A report by the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy says consumer insolvencies in the April to June period rose 23.5 percent compared to the same period last year. Interest rate hikes combined with other rising costs are pushing many over the edge.

A recent survey of B.C.-based Uber drivers and delivery people found that three-quarters of those asked said the work had become more important in the last year because of the rising cost of living.

Nearly eight-in-10 says they needed the job to earn money in an emergency situation.

In Kelowna, where the cost of living is higher than many other parts of the province, licensed insolvency trustee Mike Wright says he’s definitely seeing clients picking up extra work with app-based companies like Uber.

He used the example of a woman who of retirement age, who came to him for financial counselling. Her son works full-time as a delivery driver and she goes out with him a couple of days a week on extra shifts so that, between the two of them, they can pick up more shifts and more income.

“Because, with her fixed income, they can’t make ends meet. There’s not enough to pay the rent, buy groceries, fuel the car etc. So, for them, that delivery work fits their schedule and their needs,” Wright explains.

However, he cautions that sometimes people don’t factor in the added costs that come with the gig economy. “I think there’s a lot of focus on how much money comes in without comparing the expenses that their laying out in order to make the money.”

Wright points out that costs, like fuel, insurance, vehicle maintenance and the associated tax obligations can eat into those earnings.

“By the time you work through the revenue, minus expenses, minus tax obligations, I think the amount of money people make is often fairly minimal. But it gives them a positive feeling of they have more money at their disposal, so they can make ends meet.”

With the ‘sunshine tax’ in Kelowna traditionally keeping wages below some other cities, the ease of signing up for app-based work can be a strong lure.

Wright says many of those who choose app-based or gig work are on fixed income, like those on disability. For those with a full-time job, the effort and timing might not work in their favour.

“If somebody’s picking up a couple shifts a week driving say for Uber, are they going to make that much money? The weekend shifts, the evening shifts are more profitable, but that’s also when there are more people signed in with those services competing for the rides or the runs.”

The stigma around talking about money woes can push those teetering on the edge into an even bigger financial hole.

“And then, people continue not to seek the outside help because it may mean something like talking to a licenses insolvency trustee for formal debt restructuring options. And that is a tough thing sometimes for people to come to terms with.”