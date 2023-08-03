Canadian Tire wants more signage on new Kelowna location

Photo: Contributed

Canadian Tire is taking the next step in its plans to relocate to the former Costco location at highways 97 and 33.

The retail giant announced plans to relocate to the larger location in January. It will spend $25 million on creating a 108,000 square foot space.

Before work can begin, Canadian Tire requires development and building permits from the city.

The first of those, development and development variance permit applications will come before city council during an August 15 public hearing.

As part of the application, Canadian Tire is seeking variances to the maximum number of illuminated and non-illuminated fascia signs allowed per business, including a five-fold increase in illuminated signs.

The application asks for 10 illuminated signs instead of the maximum two per business spelled out in the city's sign bylaw.

"For major commercial zones signage is regulated on a per business basis. As such, the regulations are restrictive to ensure that there is not excessive signage on buildings that have numerous different tenants," said staff in their report for council.

"As this development is a very large building on a large property with a single tenant, the proposed signage is not considered to be excessive or dominate the site."

Generally, staff are supportive of the form and character of the building and site proposed in the development permit application.

Due to the large size of the proposed building, nature of service commercial development and proximity to two provincial highways and a city road, staff say there are some challenges in meeting all of the city's guidelines.

"The proposal attempts to better connect the development to the surrounding neighbourhood by providing

enhanced pedestrian access to the site. A new sidewalk is proposed along the driveway access from Highway

97N to provide a safe connection to the nearby transit stops.

"A new sidewalk access will also be provided from Highway 33 to provide a more direct route from the Highway 97/33 intersection to the front door of the building. Enhanced building materials have been used to emphasize the front entrance, including metal panels, stone cladding, and entrance canopies."

The landscape plan also 179 trees on site including protection of 88 existing trees.