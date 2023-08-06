Council asked to endorse three new liquor licenses

Photo: Brayden Ursel - file

Kelowna city council will be asked to endorse two new liquor primary licenses and changes to a third during a packed public hearing set for Aug. 15.

On the agenda are applications from Railside Brewing on High Road for a change to its operating hours as well as those from Golf Evolution for a 40-seat lounge and Britannia Brewing for a new 187-seat establishment.

Railside Brewing

Railside Brewing on High Road near Gordon and Clement was granted a license for a brewery with a capacity of 115 people (77 inside and 38 outside) last year.

Under terms of the license, Railside was able to open until 9 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday, 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are closed Monday.

Owners are seeking an extension of those hours to 9 a.m. until midnight seven days a week.

"Under the proposed patio hours, alcohol sales would cease at 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday," staff write in a report.

"Following the conclusion of alcohol sales, a one hour grace period would be provided for patrons to vacate the patio."

Golf Evolution

The new business at 2544 Enterprise Way is seeking a liquor primary license to operate a 40-person lounge as part of its business model.

"The proposed location for an establishment of this size is appropriate given the unit location and the business model," staff indicate.

"The proposed business is looking to install golf simulators and the primary use isn't focused on alcohol consumption. The impact on the surrounding community will be minimal and noise not anticipated to be an issue due to a combination of factors."

Britannia Brewing

Britannia Brewing is applying for a new liquor license at 8999 Jim Bailey Road.

The application is for a capacity of 187 people including 97 inside and 90 on an outdoor patio.

Speaking in support, staff indicate the brewery will have minimal impact on the community and surrounding area as it would be located within an existing industrial building with limited residential properties in the area.

The brewery seeks to operate from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

City staff is recommending council endorse all three application.

Approved applications are forwarded to the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for final final approval.