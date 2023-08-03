Kelowna residents concerned over boat leaking fuel into lake

Madison Reeve

A Kelowna resident says a sunken boat that has been left in Okanagan Lake for over two weeks is leaking fuel.

Rebecca Schack says she is an avid paddleboarder in the area and came across the submerged boat back in the middle of July.

She went back again over the weekend, and it was still there.

Schack says the boat is near the public beach access at the end of Beach Ave.

"There is fuel all over the surface of the water. It stinks like fuel when you paddleboard past it. You can stand where it is. It is fairly shallow. The surface of the water is covered in fuel."

She says she is worried about the pollution.

"I don't know how much fuel was in the boat when it sank, but it's all over. Our kids play there, we play there... it's a safety hazard to other boats honestly. I don't know what else is dragging out if someone is to hit it. There is no flag indicating it's there."

Gord lives in the area and was told by a friend on Wednesday that the boat was there. He went out for a float on Thursday morning to see it for himself.

"Right now, it poses an environmental hazard. It is leaking fuel, and I can smell fuel in the water. I don't know how long it's been there," he said.

Gord paddled out and pulled a life jacket from the boat and placed it at the top of the submerged vessel so it would be more visible.

"The boat showed up two weeks ago. I don't know if it was there before... I can't remember an upright boat, and I just remember seeing a turtle-looking boat in the water," said avid beachgoer Keenan Kotylak.

"People seem to be out there, and it just stays there. Nobody really does anything about it."

Schack says she would like to see the boat pulled out immediately.

Despite Okanagan Lake being an inland waterway, the Canadian Coast Guard is responsible for sinking vessels and marine pollution. Other issues may be reported to the RCMP or Transport Canada, depending on what the issue is.

"I want to see it taken out, and the water cleaned up. We have so many juvenile fish in the lake. It is honestly shocking that this can happen, and I am sure other people know and have seen it."

The vessel has been deemed not hazardous by the Canadian Coast Guard, who confirms the boat has been submerged since June.

"The Canadian Coast Guard assessed this vessel and deemed it not to be a hazard under the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act (WAHVA). This vessel file was transferred to Transport Canada in June for further action," an email to Castanet said.

Castanet has reached out to Transport Canada for comment.