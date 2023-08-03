Ultra-endurance athlete Nick Pelletier passed 80 km swim

Photo: Nick Pelletier

He's still going!

Ultra-endurance athlete Nick Pelletier has lasted over 50 hours and swum over 80 km in Okanagan Lake as he continues his attempt to swim 106 kilometers from Vernon to Penticton.

Pelletier is currently swimming near Rattlesnake Island.

"I am feeling pretty good. The waves are a little rough, but the sun is out now, and you can't beat it," he said.

"I am getting lots of energy now. Just a bit of sleepiness," he added.

Pelletier had a goal of swimming Okanagan Lake in 40 hours or less, which won't happen, but he is determined to keep going.

He has swum through a total of two nights and two days.

Pelletier is trying to raise $10,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association with the swim and has now passed the $15,000 mark.

According to his crew, just before reaching the Bennett Bridge on Wednesday there were concerns about the swimmer's health and there were discussions of Nick tapping out. Pelletier chose to keep going and is now closing in on his goal.

His swim can be tracked here.

You can also find live updates through Instagram.

To donate, click here.