Batteries, electronics leading to more fires at landfill

In the wake of a pair of fires at the Glenmore landfill, the Regional District of Central Okanagan is urging the public to not throw hazardous waste like batteries in the trash.

“We hope residents will appreciate the risks posed by these hazardous materials and help keep our workers safe by disposing of them properly,” said Candace Pilling, City of Kelowna solid waste supervisor at the Glenmore landfill.

“Lithium-ion batteries have become a common cause of fires at the landfill. Residents should be careful how they dispose of appliances, electronics, chemicals and other household items that can be dangerous when not managed safely.”

Garbage and recycling collectors and processors say they have witnessed an increase in hazardous materials in waste collection bins and at the landfill. Electronics and other hazardous wastes can catch fire or explode during landfilling and recycling processes, turning a regular household item into a potential risk.

“Audits of our curbside recycling material conducted by Recycle BC show hazardous materials regularly landing in our recycling carts,” added Rae Stewart, RDCO waste reduction facilitator.

“That’s extremely dangerous for collection staff, vehicles, and sorting equipment and recycling facilities. It also raises our region’s contamination rates, resulting in significant surcharges. Items such as batteries, propane tanks, butane cannisters, never belong in your curbside carts.”

Electronics and other items like battery powered toys should be dropped off at a Return-It electronics recycling depot. Info on disposing of other hazardous waste in the Central Okanagan is here.