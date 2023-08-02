Kelowna RCMP issues life jacket warning to paddleboarders

Photo: Pixabay

Did you know you could face a $287.50 fine for not wearing a life jacket while paddleboarding?

The Kelowna Regional RCMP is putting out a reminder after officers doing marine patrols on Okanagan Lake noticed several paddleboarders not in compliance with federal regulations.

Small Vessels Regulations under the Canadian Shipping Act, state that a life jacket or personal flotation device (PFD) approved by the Canadian Coast Guard must to be worn or at least on board any human powered vessel.

“While conducting these checks, officers have been surprised by how many people are not only unaware of the requirements, but lack of simple safety practices. This lake has shown even in recent weeks how choppy and dangerous it can quickly become, you need to be prepared for this, said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

“For your own safety, please wear a lifejacket when out enjoying our beautiful lake,”

He points out that a ticket for not wearing a life jacket or PFD can be up to $287.50.

Paddleboarders are also urged to wear their tether at all times to avoid being separated from your board.