Kelowna seeking input on future of North End

Photo: City of Kelowna North End concept plan one

The City of Kelowna is inviting residents to three public input sessions on concepts for the North End.

As redevelopment plans for the old Tolko site start to come into focus, the city is seeking opinions on three neighborhood concepts for the surrounding area.

“We’re excited to bring concepts to the community which reflect the vision and objectives established for the North End and consider a variety of needs such as parks, transportation and housing,” said Aaron Thibeault, project lead.

“Residents helped shape these concepts and now have the opportunity to review, give us feedback, and inform a refined concept.”

An online survey is available here until Sept. 3. Residents are also encouraged to attend one of three information sessions where they can ask staff questions.

Aug. 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Kelowna Farmers’ Market (Satellite Market), Kerry Park

Aug. 23, 3 to 6 p.m. - Okanagan Regional Library, Downtown Kelowna Branch

Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Knox Mountain Park

“At this stage of the project, we want to learn what people like about each of the draft concepts, what could be improved, and what might be missing,” said Thibeault. “This will help us understand which elements of different concepts we should consider moving forward along with any adjustments needed before a more complete concept and the final plan are presented.”

The city says the North End plan will guide growth and redevelopment in the area over the next two decades. That includes “high-level guidance” for the 16-hectare old mill site, which will be redeveloped through a separate development process. More on the mill site process is here.