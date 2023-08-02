Kelowna couple thwarts firebug, puts out blaze near old mill site

Cindy White

A Kelowna couple on their way to the beach turned firefighters Wednesday afternoon.

They jumped into action after seeing a man appear to deliberately set a fire near the old mill site along Bay Avenue.

“We were just heading to the beach for a relaxing day. We had filled up four water bottles and used those,” said Julie, who lives in Glenmore. “It still was spreading, so I grabbed a towel and started smacking it out.”

She says she saw a man walking down the street and flick something and the fire flared up right away. The man just kept casually walking down Bay Avenue, while she and her husband pulled over in their car to fight the fire.

“I guess someone who works behind here drove by us and then they yelled over the fence, ‘do you need water? And they pulled a hose over and then a policeman showed up.”

The Kelowna Fire Department quickly put out the final smouldering remains of the fire which had burned part of a stump and a piece of lumber as well as the surrounding grass and brush along the road next to a chain link fence. A firefighters told Castanet that the RCMP would be in charge of the investigation.

Julie says she lived in Kelowna when the devastating Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire destroyed nearly 240 homes 20 years ago this month. “We take it seriously,” she added