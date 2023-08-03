Kelowna man says he received an ultimatum from FortisBC over his linden tree

Photo: Don Plant Brad Rix blocks access to linden tree on Johnson Road July 28, 2023

A Kelowna man fighting with FortisBC over a linden tree on his property says has been given an ultimatum, but he's still hoping for a compromise.

"If I don't agree to let them come on my property, they're going to take legal action against me. They (FortisBC) sent the letter Monday," said Brad Rix.

Rix is trying to preserve a large tree, more than 50 years old, in front of his property that is now encroaching on power lines. Last week, he blocked contractors that showed up to take the tree down.

FortisBC spokesperson Holly Harrison called the situation "concerning."

"We’re trying our best to work with the property owner while keeping public safety a top priority."

FortisBC shared a video they took of the tree encroaching on the power lines.

"While we recognize the importance of the trees to the property owners, the delays in allowing us to trim these trees is leading to a potentially dangerous situation for this community," Harrison said.

Rix says he doesn't understand why the tree has to be cut down and he wants assurances that every effort will be made to preserve at least some of the tree.

"I'm hoping to be able to negotiate with them and come up with a solution which we agree to. I'm fighting the big guy, I can fight them but I'm not gonna win. They're just such a huge corporation," says Rix.

Utility companies in British Columbia have the power to enter private property, "to cut down any trees that, in its opinion, might, in falling or otherwise, endanger the conductors, wires or equipment or other plant of the authority."

FortisBC has already determined that the tree's proximity to power lines poses a risk to the safety of the public and the reliability of the electrical system.

"As you can see from the attached video, in this case, the trees are actively growing into the power lines," Harrison said.

"This can cause power outages, but more importantly in this case, a clear and imminent risk to public safety. Trimming trees reduces the potential of a fire caused by trees contacting lines. Under certain conditions, trees can be a path for electricity and if they make contact with a power line, the ground could become energized. This is why we aim to trim trees before they become an issue."

As of Tuesday, Rix had yet to make a final decision on whether he would continue his fight.

"I want to talk to my lawyer," he said, explaining he's paid a price for ongoing drama, "it's taken its toll on my health, my wife, everybody. We've been on this property for 36 years."

Rix isn't the only person in Kelowna concerned for the trees. FortisBC is also working in the Glenmore area of Kelowna and residents there have also reached out to express their displeasure.

"FortisBC is going around and cutting down trees on people's properties without the homeowner's permission," said Mark in Glenmore, who contacted Castanet about a similar situation there.

Harrison says, "this is a good reminder for the public to be mindful when planting near utility equipment."

Typically FortisBC will trim trees back far enough so they don't pose a problem for another five years.

For more information on safe planting guidelines, please visit: fortisbc.com/safeplanting.