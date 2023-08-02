Lake Country CAO leaving for position in Saskatchewan

Photo: Contributed Tanya Garost

The District of Lake Country has begun a search for a new top bureaucrat after current Chief Administrative Officer Tanya Garost tendered her resignation.

Garost will be relocating to Saskatchewan to begin a new role with the City of Martensville in September.

Her resignation with the district is effective Aug. 31.

Garost came to Lake Country from West Kelowna in 2014 when she was hired as the district's Chief Financial Officer.

She assumed the role of CAO two years ago, replacing long-time CAO Alberto DeFeo.

“We are grateful to Tanya for her exceptional leadership at the District of Lake Country” says Mayor Blair Ireland.

“We wish her all the best in her new role as City Manager with the City of Martensville, Saskatchewan.”

An interim CAO will be announced shortly while the district searches for a permanent successor.