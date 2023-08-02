Kelowna man passes under Bennett Bridge in attempt to swim Okanagan Lake

Ultra endurance athlete Nick Pelletier has lasted nearly 36 hours in Okanagan Lake as he continues his attempt to swim 106 kilometres from Vernon to Penticton.

Now past the halfway mark the Guinness World Record of completing the swim in 40 hours or less will no longer be achievable, but the local athlete has now passed the Bennett Bridge, where he was met with cheers from the community.

"He seems to be in very good spirits, especially after coming through the bridge with everyone cheering. It was a huge, huge boost for Nick," said crew chief Jaxon Jurome.

“It’s beyond inspiring. Nick just swam 56 kilometres through the night. He’s getting back on the horse and showing the world, showing the community just how mentally tough he is and how we can push through personal barriers that we set for ourselves. We have so much more potential, and I think that’s part of Nick’s goal along with the charity aspect for CMHA Kelowna.”

Pelletier is trying to raise $10,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association with the swim and has now passed the $9,000 mark. You can donate here.

According to his crew, just before reaching the bridge there were concerns about the swimmer's health and there were discussions of Nick tapping out.

"We picked up on some concerning signs, hallucinations and sleepiness, so we’re just trying to monitor as a team where he’s at. He seems good, so we’re proceeding forward, but we’re proceeding forward with Nick’s health at the top of mind.”

Fifty-six kilometres down and another 50 to go, Pelletier is pushing himself to his absolute limit, facing more challenges as he gets ready to enter his second night in the water.

With 30-plus-degree weather on back-to-back days, it's vital to keep Pelletier hydrated and comfortable.

"We’re watching the lake, the wind, and making sure no chaffing occurs. Nick is now wearing two wetsuits… because he was leaking quite a bit of heat, and with all this time in the water he’s still feeling pretty chilled. Going into this evening, warmth and heat preservation is going to be top of mind.”

You can follow a GPS track of Pelletier here. His crew are also uploading video updates to Instagram here.