Group of Kettle Valley residents suggest they need services, not more housing and parks

Kelowna city council will decide later this month whether to endorse Kettle Valley Holdings' third crack at completing its buildout of the Upper Mission community.

Council will hold a public hearing on the rezoning application August 15 and if some residents get their wish, the decision will be a resounding no.

The developer is coming before council for a third time after previous attempts in 2016 and 2021 were shot down by council.

The latest proposal includes a mix of 99 single family, duplex and townhomes, retention of a full-size soccer field as well as dedication of nearly 50 per cent of the 14 acre property as public park.

They also ensure "retail vibrancy within close walking distance of the existing neighbourhood, shops, services and transit."

Area resident Kay Gowan says the development proposal is not what the Kettle Valley community needs.

"This iteration is much like the last two in that it's providing more luxury housing and parkland and I think we can all agree in the Upper Mission we have plenty of luxury housing and plenty of parkland," Gowan told Castanet News.

Gowan says taking this large piece of land on Providence Avenue and changing the zoning from community services for more housing and parks doesn't make sense.

"I believe the best use is what it is already zoned for and what the original developers zoned it for which was community service."

A portion of the property zoned education and minor institution was originally intended to be the site of a school. However School District 23, which had an option to purchase the land, declined that option in 2012 and relinquished the rights to Kettle Valley Holdings in 2015.

Gowan believes the original spirit of the developers should be honoured.

"This could be a childcare facility, this could be an educational facility, it could be a healthcare facility, a recreational facility. This could even be temporary housing for people most at risk," she said.

"We need full-time childcare up here...the only full-time facility is completely full.

"We don't have recreational facilities up here. Our schools are at capacity or reaching capacity."

Gowan says herself and many residents in the Kettle Valley community are forced to drive into town or the Lower Mission to take their kids to daycare or school.

That in itself she says is part of the cause of all the congestion on Chute Lake Road, at the moment the only way out of the neighbourhood.

"I think the entire city can agree we are struggling with traffic and the more things you bring into neighbourhoods to keep people in place then the less concern you have with traffic in general."

As part of their application, Kettle Valley Holdings is pledging to invest $240,000 to connect Frost Road with Chute Lake Road.

And while that will provide resident with a second route out, another resident Murat Kaynak says that works both ways.

He says with hundreds of homes closer to Chute Lake Road than Gordon Drive, those people will gravitate to Chute Lake Road, making a bad situation even worse.

Gowan hopes residents of the Kettle Valley community will either email council or show up on Aug. 15 to "give their honest opinion" of the proposal.

"Council rejected this in 2021 and said to the developer without the support of the community we will not rezone," added Gowan.

"So, we as community members have to decide do we support it or not because council wants us to make that decision."

The developer, meanwhile, says the new plan presented to council "reflects the ideas, comments and aspirations expressed in 25 community forums since 2016."

"The Legacy Neighbourhood incorporates the community's stated desire for a range of housing types, a full-size soccer field, an expansive public realm and a commitment to building heights that preserve the views of the immediate neighbours," the Kettle Valley Holdings says on its website promoting the project.

They further state no new major infrastructure including roads and services are required to accommodate the project.

Council voted 7-1 to move the development proposal to a public hearing back in May. Only Coun. Ron Cannan was opposed while Mayor Tom Dyas recused himself due to a conflict.