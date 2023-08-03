Photo: KDSC

The Kelowna and District Safety Council is closing its doors after 43 years in operation.

The non-profit organization has been around since 1980 providing safety-related courses, including motorcycle and driving courses, to thousands of adults and children over the years.

KDSC executive director John Grimes says there were several factors that contributed to the decision.

"When KDSC was founded, there were few options for the kind of training we offered. However, the landscape has changed, and now there are many more alternatives available from other non-profits, businesses, and schools. This has resulted in increased competition for students, and as our operations heavily rely on course fees, it has become increasingly difficult to sustain our organization."

Grimes points to economic hardship in the post-COVID-19 economy playing a significant role in the closure.

"People are facing tighter household budgets, and their priorities have shifted, negatively impacting our course enrollments. After the 2022 season, it became clear that the organization was no longer sustainable, even with a substantial fundraising effort, which would be significantly more challenging in the current economy."

KDSC thanked everyone who has supported them over the years, particularly the City of Kelowna who provided them with a building and grounds throughout the years.

"While this marks the end of an era there is another way to view this situation. Nonprofits are typically established to address unmet needs in the community, and success can mean that you've fulfilled your mission," Grimes said.

Over the years the KDSC has helped instil a culture of safety education among its students. "We have undoubtedly saved lives through our programs. It is time for KDSC and all its supporters to celebrate the accomplishments achieved over the years," Grimes says.

Any students currently enrolled in classes will be able to complete their courses, anyone with questions or concerns can call 250-575-0375 or send an email to [email protected].