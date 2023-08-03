Kelowna runs into pushback from grey-market buoy owners and one entrepreneur

Photo: Jim Robinson

The City of Kelowna's buoy removal program is underway and meeting mixed success.

The city hired a contractor to start removing illegal buoys on July 24. Crews have been targeting the removal of non-compliant buoys on the Kelowna waterfront along Abbott Street south of the bridge and adjacent to Paul’s Tomb to the north.

The City of Kelowna says they don't have hard numbers on how many buoys have been removed at this time.

"I can say that they report quite a bit of positive feedback on the initiative, and believe the silent majority is mostly in favour – particularly in terms of removing hazards and environmental risks to the lake," city spokesperson Tom Wilson tells Castanet.

But not everyone is happy about the move.

Jim Robinson says he has provided between 50 and 60 buoys for customers who pay him to build and place them on the lake.

"None of my buoys have been an issue. I have complied with the order and I moved some of my customer's buoys that didn't have a boat attached to them and I'm storing them until my customers contact me," said Robinson.

Despite moving some of the buoys, Robinson says he has no intention of moving the rest.

The city admits they have had issues with some buoys and buoy owners, "as expected, people with non-compliant (illegal) mooring buoys have been complaining about their buoys being removed or having to take them out themselves," Wilson said.



The buoy issue in Kelowna has been brewing for years but reached a tipping point this year after several boats tied to buoys were found sunk or washed up on shore.

"This year alone, four boats in the area have broken free and washed up on shore during windstorms and damaged private docks," says Wilson.

Wilson says placing buoys on the lake is largely unregulated and people like Robinson and his customers have been taking advantage of the lack of enforcement.

Despite the back and forth, Robinson says he has been trying to stay in the City Of Kelowna's good books, —but he has no plans to stop providing his service.

"The city has threatened to fine me for using their boat launches," Robinson said, adding the launches are part of the problem and he says there isn't enough infrastructure in Kelowna for boat owners who aren't rich.

"If you live in the Okanagan you want to be able to get on the water. It shouldn't just be for the millionaires who can afford lakefront property," said Robinson.



The City of Kelowna is taking action to try and prevent Robinson from dropping any more buoys.

"He’s been operating without a business license and using city boat launch facilities for commercial purposes. On both counts, he’s received recent letters and calls and told to cease and desist," says Wilson.

Wilson says Robinson and some of his customers have had negative encounters with lakefront property owners, "particularly along Abbott Street, who don’t appreciate all the illegal buoys and associated (some derelict) boats popping up in front of their properties."

The City of Kelowna also says that several other jurisdictions have reached out for insights because they are experiencing the same issues.