Kelowna receives more than $80K in accessibility funding from Rick Hansen Foundation

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna is one of more than a dozen B.C. communities that will share in funding from the Rick Hansen Foundation.

The grant money is designed to allow communities to improve accessibility for people of all abilities by evaluating facility accessibility, upgrading three selected sites and training municipal staff on accessibility.

The City of Kelowna has received $82,500 from the foundation.

The funding is for accessibility assessments of the Kelowna Community Theatre, Parkinson Activity Centre and Okanagan Heritage Museum.

"We have an internal team working together to determine where we will utilize the grant of $82,500," the city stated in an email to Castanet News.

"We are anticipating spending the funds at the Okanagan Heritage Museum and Parkinson Activity Centre, however the projects haven’t been finalized yet. "

The province, which provided $5 million to the Rick Hansen Foundation, says the funding will help B.C. become more accessible by supporting organization through expanded training, development of digital tools, engagement and awareness campaigns and new accessibility research.