Kelowna fridge designed to help food insecure vandalized

Photo: Jaims Cox Community Fridge on Lawrence Avenue.

The Kelowna Community Fridge, located downtown on Lawrence Avenue, was vandalized overnight.

The Community Fridge was located at the Kelowna Unitarian Church on Cawston Avenue but was forced to move to its new location earlier this year at 515 Lawrence Avenue, when the church began renovations.

"Some person or persons have absolutely ruined the Community Fridge! A lot of us depend on that fridge and now it's ruined," said Jaims Cox.

One of the people behind the fridge, Lisa Burke tells Castanet she's disappointed by the vandalism, but not deterred from continuing.

"We do have another fridge on standby, so not defeated... really just want to protect the fridge's momentum and keep it as positive as possible," says Burke.

The fridge will now be moved inside at the same location and Burke says they want to transition into more of a pop-up event model, with the first pop-up pantry set for Aug. 9, when food will be given away.

"There's at least five to six seniors a day that come, families, students, a lot of widowed people or widowers," Burke said, referring to the community fridge's clientele.

The fridge is also looking for more volunteers and will hold a gathering at the Naked Cafe tonight at 6 p.m (Aug. 2). Organizers are encouraging anyone interested in helping out to stop by.