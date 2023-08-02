Kelowna Made festival grows to more than 60 free activities

Photo: Brayden Ursel

Kelowna's newest one-day free family festival returns for a second year with what promises to be more activities throughout the city's three main downtown parks.

Organizers of the second annual Kelowna Made festival are promising more than 60 free events within City, Kerry and Stuart parks during the event Saturday, Aug. 26.

Activities include live music, sports, kids games, art workshops, belly flop and sandcastle building competitions. pie eating contest, fashion show and more.

Kelowna Made was born out of a decade-long search for a signature event in the city. It's led by a volunteer committee of residents in collaboration with the city.

"Kelowna Made will truly have something for everyone, says Lance Macdonald, chair of the Kelowna Made committee.

"Planning has been ongoing for months and we're all looking forward to Aug. 26 when we get to celebrate Kelowna with our fellow community members.

"We've gone from roughly 25 activities in year one to over 60 in year two."

A full schedule is expected to be released over the next few weeks.

Anyone interested in taking part in the belly flop or sandcastle competitions need to pre-register at the event website.