Kelowna  

FortisBC working to determine cause of outage impacting 4,700 properties in Glenmore

Power out for 4,700

UPDATE: 8:41 p.m.

FortisBC estimates power will be restored to Kelowna homes impacted by Tuesday evening's power outage by about 10:30 p.m.

According to FortisBC's outage map, the outage is impacting properties from north of Springfield Road to Ellison Lake.

ORIGINAL: 7:56 p.m.

FortisBC crews are working to determine the cause of a power outage impacting about 4,700 customers on the Glenmore area.

The power went out at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

A FortisBC spokesperson said there isn’t yet an estimate of when the power will be back on, as work is still underway to determine why the outage happened, and exactly how many properties are affected.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

