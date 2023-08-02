Former KGH nurse's complaint against union over vaccine mandate tossed

Photo: Colin Dacre

Claims by a former Kelowna General Hospital nurse that her union failed to properly represent her grievances involving the COVID-19 vaccine mandate have been thrown out by the BC Labour Board as premature.

Vanessa Fowler is a registered nurse who was employed at KGH. On June 24, 2022, she resigned from Interior Health—she had been on medical leave for over a year at the time—over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“This vaccine has not been deemed safe and I consider being coerced to take it to maintain employment a form of employer intimidation,” said Fowler in her resignation letter, which went on to claim that the health authority had not been giving “informed consent to patients while also participating in administering COVID-19 vaccines within IHA facilities.”

“Being expected to participate or be consciously aware of this unethical practice to obtain employment is not something I agree to,” her resignation said, which also alleged workplace bullying and harassment.

On July 21, 2022, the BC Nurses Union filed a grievance on behalf of Fowler over the vaccine policy. On Nov. 14, 2022 the union filed an industry-wide application dispute over the vaccine mandate and told Fowler the resolution of that application would advance her own grievance, which was later sent to arbitration.

About 2,500 British Columbian healthcare workers, 900 in the Interior Health region, were terminated in October 2021 for being unvaccinated for COVID-19. The mandate remains in place with B.C. being the only province in Canada to still have the rules.

Fowler filed a complaint with the BC Labour Board alleging the union’s representation of her was “arbitrary, discriminatory” and in “bad faith.”

“The BCNU’s representation of me has been coloured by a complete failure to consider not only the serious impact this situation has had on me personally, but also the serious impact it is having on all British Columbians,” Fowler said in her complaint.

“The only conclusion that can be drawn is that the Union’s representation of me, and fellow members in similar situations, has been motivated by an improper purpose. The Union knows that I am without income and the Union knows that the longer it drags its feet, isolates me and causes further financial hardship through continued undermining of my ability to earn an income, the harder it will be for me to stay in the fight. Its failure to represent me, and my fellow members, is aimed at weeding us out of the Union.”

She alleges the union failed to provide her with updates on the grievance process and would only provide “non-answers” in response to questions.

The union, in response, pointed out that Fowler’s grievance is active and awaiting “the resolution of the issues raised by” its industry-wide application dispute.

BC Labour Relations Board vice-chair David Chesman accepted that reasoning and dismissed Fowler’s complaint against her union. He also dismissed the complaint on the grounds that Fowler did not attempt to use the union’s internal appeal procedure first.

The documents did not provide any hints as to when the broader dispute between the nurses union and provincial government over the vaccine mandate will be resolved.

In December 2022 the union said they are “seeking the immediate reinstatement of the nurses impacted by the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies and is pursuing a make-whole order for loss of wages, benefits, service, and seniority, in addition to special damages.”