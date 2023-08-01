July was warmer, drier than normal in the Thompson-Okanagan

Madison Reeve

It was another dry and hot month across the Thompson-Okanagan.

Although no monthly records fell, Environment Canada says a lot of the month's statistics fell within the top 10.

"Overall, it was warm and dry," said meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

The city of Kelowna saw its 10th warmest July on record.

Kelowna experienced an average temperature in July of 22.7°C, one degree warmer than normal. The total amount of rain for the month reached 8.8 mm compared to the normal 37.2 mm.

Penticton's mean monthly temperature was 22.7°C. The average temperature for the month usually sits at 21°C. It ranked as the 10th warmest on record.

Only one millimetre of rain fell in the city all month and was ranked Penticton's 6th driest on record.

Vernon also was significantly warmer than normal. The city reached an average of 22.6°C in July, compared to the normal of 19.1°C.

"That was three degrees above normal, and that was the fifth warmest on record," Sekhon said.

Only eight millimetres of rain fell, compared to the normal 46 mm.

Kamloops saw an average temperature of 23.2°C, which was 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. A total of 10 mm of rain fell, which was 33 per cent of normal.

The dry and warm trend is expected to continue through the month of August.

"Even on a shorter scale...looking at the weekly forecast here, it looks like temperatures are near or above 30 degrees pretty much every day for the next seven," Sekhon said.

Environment Canada says local smoke is also possible across the region, depending on how the wind blows.

"Residents living in different parts of the Thompson Okanagan may or may not see smoke. Best to just keep an eye on the forecast alerts."