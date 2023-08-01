This year will be Kelowna's last Denim on the Diamond

Photo: Denim on the Diamond

This summer will be your last chance to rock Denim on the Diamond.

The popular summer music festival has been hosted at Kelowna's King's Stadium downtown for the past six years, but will be in search of a new venue following the 2023 event.

Growing in popularity year after year, the Labour Day weekend festival has become a staple in the Okanagan music scene, quickly outgrowing the space provided by King's Stadium.

"When we started this event six years ago, we never expected in our wildest dreams we’d be hosting tens of thousands of people. Unfortunately King's Stadium just isn’t designed for this purpose," said Kurt Jory of Thick as Thieves Entertainment.

"It’s been the home to Kelowna Men’s Major Fastball Association for decades and they have graciously collaborated with us over the years, but due to the overwhelming community support, we’re bursting at the seams. If you haven’t experienced a night of music with us on the diamond, this is the last chance."

"You’ve knocked us out of the park, literally."

Thick as Thieves Entertainment had the intention of creating a space for locals to come together and cap off the summer, and they worked tiredlessly to create a memorable spot they thought would be here for years to come.

The event has expanded in the past to include Lions Park in order to allow for more space to include local retailers, food trucks and games. Even then, there just isn't enough space.

"As we’ve showcased more artists and attracted more music tourists to Kelowna, the growth year over year means we have to consider the venue to provide the best experience possible," said Jory.

The popular music festival has sold out every year for the past three years, with over 4,000 attendees each day.

Despite the diamond playing host one final time, you can still expect a great line up for Denim on the Diamond 2023.

Friday night has more of an alternative dance/pop theme headlined by Bryce Vine & Reve, while Saturday’s theme shifts back to country, showcasing Nashville's rising stars Nate Smith, MacKenzie Porter and The Cadillac Three.

Local artists performing this September are 538st; and Dawson Gray + Mitch Zorn.

"We’re working behind the scenes to find a new home that can accommodate the type of demand for this music festival. For now, we’re focused on delivering guests the best Denim yet, and contemplating the growth of AltiTunes, Beer Fest, and Island Time too. It will be bittersweet when we hang up the cleats and clean out the lockers at Kings for the last time," said Mitch Carefoot of Thick as Thieves Entertainment.

For tickets, you can head to the Denim on the Diamond website.

The two-day music festival gets underway Friday, September 1.