Actor Kim Coates brings star power to local charity motorcycle ride

Kelowna Harley-Davidson is bringing in a well-known actor with Kelowna ties for its charity motorcycle ride in August.

The Brothers Sisters and Sons Charity Motorcycle Ride on August 19 will feature the opportunity to have your picture taken with actor Kim Coates in order to help raise funds for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central and Southern Interior of B.C.

The event is expected to start at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m., featuring live music a silent auction, food trucks and of course the motorcycle ride.

"There's a general admission for the event plus the ride tickets are also available. There will be some vendors, there will be a food truck, and some live music. I believe there will be a barber as well, they'll be doing some haircuts for the event too," says Morgan Madsen with Kelowna Harley-Davidson.

Sons of Anarchy and Bad Blood actor Kim Coates will be taking part in the ride and anyone who wants can have their picture taken with him.

Coates' film career began in 1991 with The Last Boy Scout followed by two Warner Brothers' hits followed; Innocent Blood and The Client. Coates has starred in over forty films, including Academy Award winners Black Hawk Down directed by Ridley Scott, and Pearl Harbor directed by Michael Bay.

Coates is known to frequent the Kelowna area and he has family here and in Saskatchewan.

