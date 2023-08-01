Kelowna RCMP return 'dangerous individual' to jail

Photo: RCMP Brendan Latimer

RCMP describe Brandon Latimer as a "dangerous individual" who poses a "significant risk" to public safety.

Latimer, who cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet three weeks ago in Surrey, is back behind bars after being arrested following a dramatic foot pursuit Monday evening in Kelowna.

According to RCMP, a woman reached out to say she had located her stolen vehicle in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Banks Road.

Police say the description of a suspect exiting the vehicle matched that of Latimer sending multiple officers to the scene.

They secured the vehicle and entered the Kelowna Walmart where Latimer was last seen entering.

Police located Latimer inside the store, initiating a foot pursuit.

He ran through the parking lot, across Banks and through a second parking lot before hopping a fence into a secured area.

Police were eventually able to locate Latimer hiding under a tarp.

“Brendan Latimer is a dangerous individual, his actions demonstrate his complete disregard for public safety, the law and the well-being of others,” says Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch with Kelowna RCMP proactive enforcement team.

“If not for the member of the public making the initial call, and the quick response of our officers, this individual surely would have escaped again.

“Mr. Latimer has a history of not complying with court conditions when released, the Kelowna RCMP make continued efforts to protect the public from the actions of Mr. Latimer.”

Latimer remains behind bars facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, breach of a release order, obstruction and driving while prohibited.

He also has outstanding charges related to offences in Kelowna, Penticton and Nakusp and an outstanding warrant in Alberta for breach of a conditional sentencing order.

Latimer has been arrested within the Kelowna detachment boundaries numerous times for similar offences over the past two years, police say.