Kelowna man's attempt to swim length of Okanagan Lake underway

Kelowna ultra endurance athlete Nick Pelletier finds himself in the middle of Okanagan Lake on Tuesday, as he makes his third attempt to swim the entire length from Vernon to Penticton, a distance of 106 kilometres.

During one of his rest breaks when he treads water to eat some food and drink some water, Pelletier and his crew were nice enough to talk to Castanet over the phone to give everyone an update on his progress.

According to crew chief Jaxon Jurome, Pelletier hit the water at 5:18 a.m., officially starting the clock on his giant feat of conquering Okanagan Lake.

Thanks to excellent weather and some tailwind, Pelletier was able to get a little ahead of schedule this morning.

“Feeling pretty good. We just hit 20 kilometres,” said Pelletier.

“For the past year, it’s been the only thing I’ve really trained and focused on, whereas in previous years I had other endeavours I was focusing on as well, so quite a bit more training, and then focusing on the things that were our downfall last time," he said.

"Those muscles in the shoulder that gave out last time, did a lot of training with that. Did a lot more mental training to get into that mindset for when things are going to go wrong, so I try and put myself in those situations in training as well so that I’m more prepared for it when I’ll run into it, which I’m assuming will be in the night time tonight.”

Going for a Guinness World Record, Pelletier will have to complete the swim in roughly 40 hours or less. In his third and final attempt to swim from end to end, he tells Castanet his previous failures are what motivates him to try again. He attempted the swim in 2020 and then again in 2021.

“The previous failures are kind of hard to forget, you know? All the physical scars, emotional scars of being in this lake and getting beaten down, but coming back out here voluntarily, and then also just having my crew out here and all them volunteering their time and effort. Just them inspiring me, motivating me along the way just makes me want to just leave it all out there for them,” said Pelletier.

With two support kayaks and a crew working around the clock to help Pelletier reach his goal, the near impossible quest couldn't be done without them. The crew's role in Pelletier's success is crucial, and they've learned more and more with each attempt.

“This year we are really focusing on making sure he’s well fuelled every single hour on the hour. Right now, we are trying to get whole foods into him, which will fuel him for the rest of the day," said Jurome.

"Obviously, as we get further and further into the swim his stomach might not cooperate, digestive issues may surface, so the goal right now is to get lots of fuel into him, making sure he’s well hydrated.”

You can follow a GPS track of Pelletier here. His crew are also uploading video updates to Instagram here.

Pelletier is encouraging people to donate to the Canadian Mental Health Association to show their support.

The swimmer is hoping to reach the shoreline of Penticton sometime late Wednesday.