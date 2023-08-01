Family concerned for Kelowna man after no contact since July 10

Photo: RCMP Daniel Ross Ferran has a distinctive red tattoo on his left wrist.

The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who hasn’t spoken to his family since July 10.

Police and family members are concerned for the health and wellbeing of Daniel Ross Ferren, 29, as it is out of character for him to be out of contact for so long.

Ferren is described as five-foot-eight, 140 pounds with short dirty blonde hair and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat and red pants. He has a distinctive red symbol tattoo on his left wrist.

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file # 2023-41385, or you can contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.