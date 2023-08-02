Kelowna's McMillan Farms opens sunflower maze

Madison Reeve

McMillan Farms has officially opened its inaugural sunflower maze.

Ron McMillan has partnered with his neighbour Dave Semmelink and planted over five acres of sunflowers for residents to explore.

The sunflower field officially opened on Saturday.

"We have been dabbling with sunflowers on a much smaller scale before for the last few years, but an opportunity came up to work with Dave, our neighbour here," McMillan said.

"We did it over a couple of different planting periods, about the end of May, I guess it was for the first field and then beginning of June for the second field."

McMillan says he expected the flowers to be ready for mid-August.

"Here we are at the end of July, and they are blooming."

Dave Semmelink may look a little familiar to some.

He was on the CTV show "Farming for Love."

In the show, Canadians searching for their soulmates open up their farms to a select group of urban singles.

He says his two farms, one in Kelowna adjacent to McMillan Farms and one in the Comox Valley, were featured in the show.

"I recently moved to this farm and took over old sheep pastures here and wanted to reinvigorate the fields and get them back up to good production. Ron and I were chatting over the fence, and he suggested doing something together."

"I have recently been on a TV show where I met somebody who had an amazing sunflower maze out in Beaverton, Ontario, so I had that idea kicking around in the back of my head for a little while," he said.

Residents who purchase tickets to the maze will load up onto a tractor and make their way down.

"Once they come down here, they can explore the maze. We have got lots of self-stations set up out there for them to go and take some nice family photos, and then if they are looking for a little cold beverage at the end, we have got a food truck here with some picnic tables to sit down and enjoy it," McMillan said.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.