Gary Cable Foundation brings music of a generation to Kelowna

Photo: The Gary Cable Project

The Gary Cable Project is returning to Kelowna this fall.

After selling out three shows of Orchestral Rock Odyssey as special guests with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, the Gary Cable Project returns to the Okanagan with Legendary Rock Live in September.

The Gary Cable Project makes its return to the Kelowna Community Theatre on September 30.

"Join us for a spectacular celebration of the music that defined a generation — Chicago, Supertramp, Toto, Earth Wind & Fire, Steely Dan, Tina Turner, Billy Joel, Elton John — performed by an all-star band comprised of some of Canada’s finest musicians, including special musical guests," according to a news release from the Gary Cable Foundation.

Concert proceeds and silent auction proceeds over expenses will go towards supporting the Central Okanagan Foundation through The Gary Cable Foundation.

For more information and tickets click here.