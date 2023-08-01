'Like I won the lotto’: Jerome Blake's mom in crowd as he competes at nationals

Photo: Georgia Blake Jerome and Georgia Blake at the Canadian Track & Field Championships in Langley.

Georgia Blake says it felt like she won the lottery.

The Kelowna woman was in the crowd as her son Jerome Blake, competed at the Canadian Track & Field Championships in Langley last weekend. It was the first time the single mom got to see him compete at an elite level.

“I would really love to go whenever where he’s going but ... I can’t afford it. But he made me feel so grateful. I am so happy. It was amazing and I got to share it with some friends of mine,” said Georgia after Jerome helped arrange her trip to the Lower Mainland and took care of her accommodation. He also made sure she got a VIP pass to the event.

Georgia says she was very nervous for Jerome but also very proud.

The 27-year-old started his sprinting career with the Okanagan Athletics Club before going on to compete internationally. He was part of the 4x100-metre relay team that won silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Georgia was on hand as Jerome and his teammates received their medals in Langley. They were upgraded to silver after a decision in May 2022 disqualified of the British team due to a doping violation.

Photo: Mohini Singh Jerome Blake (second from left) and his teammates received their Olympic silver medals at a ceremony during the 2023 Canadian Track & Field Championships.

“It was cool seeing family,” said Jerome. “All the people who watched me, who I grew up with. All my mom’s best friends. It was pretty cool being there with all of them. It was such a cool moment because the last time all of them had been in one place to see me run was in high school.”

Georgia says after her experience at the nationals, she and her friends are hoping they will be able to watch Jerome at the next Olympics, which is in Paris next summer.

“Once he qualifies for the next Olympics, by the grace of God, I want to go see him. So, I’m going to start saving from now, because I really want to go see him.”

Blake, who is trying to regain his form after suffering a back injury, finished 4th in the 200-metre, with a time of 20.51 seconds. He was also 4th in the 100-metre, with a time of 10.19 seconds.

“I had a slow start to the season so I think I’m right on time. I think things are going to work out the way it’s supposed to, at the right time. So I’m not really pressed or worried about things,” said Jerome about his training regime ahead of the World Championships, which take place August 19-27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Jerome was born in Jamaica and moved with his mom to Kelowna in 2013. He became a Canadian citizen in 2018, allowing him to compete at the international level. He is still a member of the Okanagan Athletics Club.