Okanagan Mountain Park to increase by 151 acres

Photo: BC Parks Foundation

A 151 acre parcel of waterfront parkland south of Kelowna will be preserved and protected after the required $4 million target goal was reached.

The BC Parks Foundation has been crowdfunding over the past several months in an effort to raise the money necessary to purchase the land surrounded by Okanagan Mountain Park.

"Wildlife and threatened species in the area will have a home free from disturbance and people will be able to enjoy the viewscape and health/recreational benefits — forever," said foundation CEO Andy Day in a news release Tuesday.

"This land will be protected forever because of the spirit of people like you, who care about BC and want to keep it beautiful. You are the source of the magic and result."

The land will be added to Okanagan Mountain Park, thus protecting it from development.

The purchase is the first step in a larger campaign by the Okanagan Nation Alliance and the Okanagan Collaborative Conservation Program to create a wildlife corridor that runs 65 kilometres north to Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

"The park protects a whole host of species at risk" says local resident and University of British Columba Okanagan Professor Emeritus Dr. Ian Walker.

"There are elk and mountain goats and bighorn sheep down in the park, as well as cougars and bears. Golden eagles are known to nest in the park. And you just go on and on.