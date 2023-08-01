Central Okanagan Search and Rescue has busiest month ever

Photo: COSAR

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team has been very active this summer.

COSAR says July was the busiest month in their 69-year history, with COSAR volunteers being called out to assist the public 18 times.

This easily beats the previous record of 12 calls in both May 2022 and July 2021.

According to COSAR, the tasks included five wilderness searches, three urban searches for people with dementia, three mutual aid calls to assist other search groups in the province, six medical rescues and one task of helping local authorities issue evacuation orders during the Knox Mountain wildfire.

Although the majority of these tasks were within the Central Okanagan, COSAR also assisted in searches in Rock Creek and Vernon this month.

On top of these tasks, COSAR volunteers put in over 1,000 hours of training and administration work through July.

Search Manager Duane Tresnich wants to remind outdoor enthusiasts to make sure to have proper training, make sure to carry the 10 essentials, and to make sure they file a trip plan.

“A few minutes on AdventureSmart.ca can mean the difference between life and death.”

COSAR is the oldest search and rescue group of its kind in B.C. and is responsible for backcountry emergency services between Oyama, Rock Creek, Merritt and Big White.