Kelowna Ultimate Players Society to host youth camp this summer

Photo: Kelowna Ultimate Players Society

Fresh off the heels of the Canadian Masters Ultimate Championships, Kelowna's Ultimate Players Society is getting ready to launch their first-ever youth summer camp.

From August 21 to 25, children between the ages of eight and 13 interested in learning how to handle a frisbee will be taught the basics of ultimate, including throwing, catching, defensive and offensive plays through a combination of drills, games, and scrimmages.

Some of these drills will include three vs. three box drills, sky battles, throwing ladders, bread and butter and more.

As ultimate frisbee is played without officials, young boys and girls involved in the youth camp will also learn the importance of sportsmanship, guided by the principles of your love for playing the game.

"The Spirit of the Game will be woven into every activity so kids are developing their leadership, emotional regulation, and sportsmanship skill throughout the week," KUPS said.

The coaching staff will include national and international level players like David Stelck, Lindsay Sill, Jeff Sill, Phred Martin, James Sieben and Imran Singh.

Youth Ultimate Summer Camp gets underway at Parkinson Recreation Centre on Fields 16 and 17 each morning starting at 9 a.m., with the camp running until 1 p.m.

Registration can be found through the Kelowna Ultimate website.