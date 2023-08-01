Man warns others about parking ticket mixup at Kelowna General Hospital

Cindy White

A Kelowna man is speaking out after getting a $57 ticket for a parking violation at Kelowna General Hospital, even though he paid in full and followed all the rules.

“We came to the hospital recently to visit a loved one and we parked in the parkade. We downloaded the HangTag app, which it says to do, and we put money on it and we extended it. We paid a total of $6.50. And then, when we came back to our car, we had a ticket for $57," explains Michael Penninga.

He realized something wasn’t right and fought the ticket. The ticket said the violation was for "no record of payment" and "clear dash", but the sign on the parking meter said there is no need to display the ticket on your car’s dash.

Penninga contacted both Impark and HangTag, and eventually managed to get the fine removed. However, he’s concerned others might get ticketed in a similar fashion and not realize they don’t have to pay.

“I think there’s a lot of people that are coming to the hospital and they’re not at their best. In fact, they’re dealing with loved ones in the hospital, they may not be thinking straight. They come back to their car and they see this ticket and they’re in no mental, emotional place to do what I did,” Penninga points out.

He doesn’t take issue with how much KGH charges for parking but believes the confusion needs to be cleared up. “Interior Health would do well to figure out a way to make sure people who aren’t actually also getting ticketed.

“It seems like we have a situation where HangTag, Impark and Interior Health are not playing well together."

He also wonders if IH is doing enough to make people aware that it offers a parking fee exception program for certain patients and caregivers.

Castanet contacted Interior Health about Penninga’s ticket and received this statement:

"Interior Health recognizes that receiving a ticket when you have appropriately paid for parking can be frustrating. We are glad to see that the ticket in this case was promptly cancelled. We will follow up with Impark to ensure others are not facing similar situations."

KGH visitors can purchase parking upon arrival, either from the pay stations located in lobby of the entrances of KGH or via Impark’s hangTag app.

"Parking sessions can be extended to a maximum of $6.00 which is the daily rate, hangTag app users are charged an additional transaction fee of $.50. The parking at KGH is a pay-by-plate system whereby the visitor provides their license plate number to validate parking to ensure drivers never have to return to their vehicle to place a receipt on the dash. The system allows for drivers to use any of the pay stations to pay for extend time within the building(s), hangTag app users can also extend their parking time by using the app."

IH adds that visitors can request ticket voids directly with Impark from the contact information on the ticket. Parking Services can be contacted directly at [email protected] or 1-855-491-6498.