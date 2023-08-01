Successful book recycling pilot project extended in Central Okanagan

Photo: Pixabay

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is extending its book recycling pilot program for the rest of the year after a successful three-month trial.

The book pilot offers Central Okanagan residents a convenient way to recycle their old, out of date and damaged books.



The RDCO launched the trial pilot program after finding residents were tossing books into their curbside recycling carts, something Recycle BC does not allow and counts toward the regions overall contamination rates — contamination which has in the past led to significant surcharges.



The pilot launched mid-April and will now continue until the end of December after already diverting over 14,000 kg of books to recycling in the first three months, books which may have otherwise ended up in the landfill.



“It’s encouraging to see residents making great use of this pilot program so that books don’t land in curbside carts, or unnecessarily at the landfill. Working together toward reducing our overall contamination rates is a win all round,” said Rae Stewart, waste reduction facilitator with the RDCO.



Books that are gently used can be donated to the Okanagan Regional Library Friends of the Library groups which raise money library programs, or to local used book retailers, charities, and thrift stores.



The pilot partners with the Okanagan Regional Library, at select participating locations, as well as Planet Earth Recycling that handles the pickup and recycling portion of the program.



If books are damaged or outdated (more than 5 years old), they can be added to recycling bins at the following Okanagan Regional Library branches:

Downtown Kelowna Library branch on Ellis Street

Mission Library located in the Capital News Centre

Rutland Library in Plaza 33

West Kelowna Library in Westridge Mall

Lake Country adjacent to Library inside the Municipal Hall

Peachland in the Village Mall



All the books collected get a final thorough sort, and good books are gleaned and resold. The rest have the bindings cut off and the paper recycled.



To find out more about the book recycling project, visit rdco.com/recycle or contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.