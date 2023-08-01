Private plane narrowly avoids large drone at 4,000-feet near Kelowna's airport

Photo: Transport Canada

Transport Canada is investigating a near-miss involving a drone and a small private aircraft in Kelowna last week.

The incident occurred on July 27, just after 5 p.m., as the flight was leaving the airport.

Castanet received information regarding the close call from a Nav Canada air traffic controller who indicated that a Beech 400 aircraft had to take evasive action in order to avoid coming into contact with a large drone, estimated to be two feet by two feet in size. The drone was flying at approximately 4,000 feet when the plane was forced to change direction to avoid the craft.

"Transport Canada is aware of and reviewing the near-miss incident involving a drone and an aircraft leaving Kelowna," says an email from Transport Canada spokesperson Sau Sau Liu.

In Canada, drones that weigh between 250 grams and 25 kilograms must be registered with Transport Canada and marked with their registration number before flying. The pilot must have a pilot certificate and keep the drone below 400 feet in the air.

"All drone pilots, regardless of the size of the device or the purpose of use, are expected to fly safely and legally. Transport Canada reviews all complaints and reports of possible violations involving a drone to determine if an investigation is warranted and whether an offence has occurred under the Canadian Aviation Regulations," Liu says.

Transport Canada encourages anyone who witnesses unsafe or illegal drone use to contact them and local law enforcement.

The incident was also reported to Kelowna RCMP.